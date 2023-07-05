Two people have been seriously injured, including the wife of a dairy owner, after a Mount Roskill store became the latest target of an aggravated robbery

The owner of the store was shopping at the time of the incident when police phoned him and told him to return to his shop urgently.

“My wife was here. My wife got hurt so bad in the head. She’s in hospital,” he told the Herald.

He said two men came into the shop on Mount Albert Rd in Mount Roskill and attacked his wife between 4pm and 5pm.

Police said the attackers took tobacco and cash before fleeing the store. The offenders are still at large.

“Why does this happen [in broad daylight]? That means [the offenders] are [not] scared,” the owner of the store said.

“I am shaking. What am I to do in the morning? I don’t want to open, but we need [customers] because if you’re not open how can I pay for my mortgage and everything?”

A police spokesperson said they were called to the store at about 4.30pm after two people suffered serious injuries and have been taken to hospital.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to assist the investigation should contact police on 105 quoting the reference number P055229454.