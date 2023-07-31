Police at the scene in Mount Maunganui on Monday. Photo / Alex Cairns

Police are appealing for witnesses to yesterday’s incident in which a young person died after being struck by a train at a level crossing in Mount Maunganui.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Hewletts Rd around 2.55pm.

Police said the death would be referred to the Coroner.

In a statement this morning, police appealed for anyone that witnessed the incident or saw a young person riding a bicycle in the area immediately prior to the incident around 2.50pm to call 105 or make a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using the reference file number 230731/0283

KiwiRail chief operations officer Siva Sivapakkiam said the incident had occurred at the Hewletts Rd level crossing.

Roads in the area closed for a time and most had repeoned by 6.30pm.

Shortly after the incident a passerby, who would not be named, told the Bay of Plenty Times that traffic was backed up but the response from emergency services was swift and police and firefighters were at the scene.

She said she could see schoolchildren jumping over stationary carriages to get across the tracks near KFC.







