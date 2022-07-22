A protest organised by Brian Tamaki and the Freedom and Rights Coalition aims to cause "chaos" today. Video / Supplied

* Stated plan to cause "major public interruption and disruption"

* Motorcyclists riding on wrong side of the road

* Police say they will closely monitor the protests

* Officers issue warning to motorists of delays in central Wellington

* Convoy on Auckland motorway vows to do a "slow roll"

Anti-Government protesters have managed to stop traffic on a section of Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Police earlier a warning as protesters took part in a day of action organised by Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki and the Freedom and Rights Coalition begin their goal of causing "major public interruption and disruption".

By noon, some in Auckland had managed to do just that. Police put in place a traffic block near the motorway on-ramp at Newton Gully.

With traffic stopped, hundreds of protesters walked up the ramp and onto the motorway; impacting on southbound traffic.

Protesters on their way from the Domain to Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / Michael Craig

NZTA confirmed the southbounds lanes on the Southern Motorway were closed to traffic between the Khyber Pass onramp and Market Rd.

"Please avoid this area or delay your journey."

The event features protests in three cities today; Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

In Auckland, people began gathering in the Auckland Domain from about 9am before potentially marching on the Southern Motorway; an act which would cause widespread chaos for motorists.

A police block put in place which stopped traffic near the Auckland Domain. Photo / Michael Craig

A convoy of more than 30 motorbikes arrived at the Domain around 9.45am.

Members of it rode on the wrong side of the road once inside the public park - meaning any other traffic going the other way would have to wait for them - before parking up near the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

There are several hundred people at the Domain; some holding New Zealand flags.

Protesters at the Auckland Domain this morning for the event which organisers hope will later lead to traffic disruption. Photo / Supplied

In West Auckland, vehicles also gathered earlier at Parr's Park for a "Slow Roll" drive to the Domain, again something likely to cause delays for other road users.

An earlier press release from the Tamaki-led coalition, stated "massive" public marches would take place in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in response to what the coalition deemed was Government-inflicted damage on the country.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - ROAD CLOSED 11:50AM, SAT 23 JUL

Due to a slow-moving event the Southern MWY is CLOSED southbound from Khyber Pass on-ramp to Market Rd. Please avoid this area or delay your journey. ^EH pic.twitter.com/4wCGU1g8mv — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 22, 2022

"It is our intention to cause a major public interruption and disruption," it read.

"We will likely cause motorway mayhem in Auckland, and chaos in these major cities as we raise public awareness to the damage this Government is causing across this country."

To date, smaller crowds are at the Wellington and Christchurch events.

But police in Wellington are warning of potential traffic issues in the central city before and after the protest march there.

"Organisers have let Police know a march is planned along the Quays between Frank Kitts Park and the Railway Station from 11am," a spokesperson said.

The grounds of Parliament were quiet this morning despite the threat of a big day of protest. Photo / Katie Harris

"Police will be present to ensure the safety of all. Motorists should avoid the area, if possible."

Just over 100 people had earlier met at the gathering point in Civic Square.

It included motorcyclists revving their engines, while others were blasting 80s pop.

After leaving the square, they initially blocked Victoria St, with motorists beeping their horns in frustration.

The protest actions led to gridlocked traffic in both directions.

Later they blocked lanes on Wakefield St and Jervois Quay.

At Parliament, shortly after 11am the only sign of potential protest there was a small fence, a couple of police officers and two security guards.

A police spokesperson confirmed yesterday that any protest activity in those cities would be monitored over the weekend.

They also recognised the "public's right to protest peacefully and lawfully".

The coalition had organised and supported many protests across the country in the past 18 months, including the 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds earlier this year.

Today's protests - organised by Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki and the Freedom and Rights Coalition - aim to chaos "motorway mayhem" and "chaos". File photo / NZ Herald

Reasons for the protest cited in the press release included but were not limited to; the high cost of living, understaffing of hospitals, GPs being overworked, education problems, three-waters legislation, a mental health crisis and under-resourced first responders.

In January, Tamaki was arrested for breaching bail conditions and spent nine days inside Auckland's Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

Bishop Brian Tamaki at earlier lockdown and vaccination protest at Auckland Domain last year. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Prior to that, he had been charged three times over his attendance at Auckland Domain lockdown protests.

The coalition's press release cited New Zealand had been "voted the 2nd worst place to live in" beaten only by Kuwait in the Middle East.

The remark was seemingly a reference to a survey of immigrants who considered New Zealand the second-worst country to move to out of 52 of the world's near-200 countries.

The survey was conducted by expatriate networking organisation InterNations and was informed by responses from nearly 12,000 people of 177 different nationalities, living in 181 countries.

Respondents were reportedly asked how their new homes performed on factors including quality of life, cost of living, safety, financial outlook, bureaucracy, and ease of fitting in.

New Zealand's 51st place in the survey was mostly due to lower wages and high cost of living.

Mexico was ranked first in the survey, ahead of Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal, and Spain.