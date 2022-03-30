Brian Tamaki's first livestream since getting out of jail. Video / Facebook

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has spoken out about how the Government and Police "colluded" against him when Christ gave him the courage to publicly oppose the vaccine mandates.

Just days after a judge altered Tamaki's bail conditions so he can go on holiday, Tamaki has posted on social media about being brave enough to stand up against the Government, which he believed was abusing its "political power to illegally remove our freedoms and human rights".

Tamaki has been under 24-hour curfew since January for alleged Covid-19 lockdown violations, including organising events which breached the rules on gathering limits at the time.

From April 4, government vaccine mandates will be dropped and businesses that have been required to use vaccine passes, such as hospitality venues, gyms and hairdressers, will no longer have to.

Destiny Church will also be holding its church services onsite from Sunday.

"Yes, I paid the highest price, PRISON, but Christ gave me the courage to stand up to PM Jacinda Ardern and her (cold-blooded) Cabinet when someone needed to confront them," Tamaki wrote this morning.

"After creating a movement that rapidly grew in numbers, I was told I was 'too influential in moving the crowds' (putting courage in their hearts) and 'a dangerous voice in opposition to government's (evil) policies'."

While thanking his supporters, including wife Hannah, family, church and other freedom fighters all over New Zealand, Tamaki said it was now time to get the Government removed.

"Let's leave a better NZ for our children's children so that this will never happen again."

Tamaki, 64, has been in legal trouble multiple times since October, when he was first accused of attending and helping to organise an anti-lockdown protest at Auckland Domain in violation of Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

The church leader has been before judges for new charges, including repeated allegations that he wasn't following bail requirements, after Auckland Domain rallies on October 2, October 16 and November 20.

He also spent nine days in jail in January after authorities said he breached bail conditions by speaking at an anti-vaccine rally in Christchurch attended by more than 100 people, more than was allowed at the time.

In his decision this week, Justice Mathew Downs said because the circumstances in New Zealand had "changed fundamentally" since the District Court hearing earlier this month and outdoor gatherings were now allowed, there was no chance of Tamaki violating bail by attending an illegal gathering while on holiday.

"That Mr Tamaki may holiday is not because a defendant may ordinarily do so while on bail," Downs said. "Rather, because the landscape informing Mr Tamaki's bail conditions has changed since they were imposed."

Other specific bail conditions include:

• Not organise, attend, support or speak at any protest gathering in breach of current Covid-19 level requirements.

• Not to access or use the internet for the purpose of organising or encouraging non-compliance with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020, or any orders made pursuant to the act.

• Not to attend, enter or remain at the Auckland Domain on any day that a protest against the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 or Orders under it is advertised or a gathering in breach of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 or Orders under it is taking place.