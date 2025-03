NZ PM Christopher Luxon is off to India as Mark Carney is sworn in as the new Canadian PM. Arrest in Christchurch on the sixth anniversary of the mosque tragedy. Video / NZ Herald

A car fire forced the temporary closure of a stretch of State Highway 20, near Māngere, tonight.

The northbound lanes on the Southwestern Motorway between Massey Rd and the SH20A interchange had to be closed.

UPDATE 6:45PM

Northbound is now OPEN to ONE LANE following the car fire. However, SH20 Massey Rd on-ramp remains CLOSED. Expect DELAYS, current northbound queue are prior to the Puhinui Rd interchange. ^SG https://t.co/w6CzzzGZ6I — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) March 15, 2025

The NZ Transport Agency issued an alert at 6.25pm urging motorists to expect delays and consider alternative routes.

No injuries have been reported and traffic management is in place.