Motorsport: Two drivers injured after Otago Rally crash

The Otago rally has been cancelled today due to a big crash. Photo / Screen shot

Otago Daily Times

Two people competing in the Otago Rally have been taken to hospital after their car crashed and caught fire during Stage 13.

The crash happened at Otokia-Kuri Bush Rd, near the intersection with Henley Rd, at 11am today.

Two people were taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital.

One had moderate injuries and the other patient had minor injuries, a St John spokeswoman said.

Organisers cancelled the 18km stage 13 and drivers would continue on to the next stage at Whare Flat.

