Emergency teams are working to clear a breakdown from the SH20 Waterview Tunnel. Photo / Supplied

Motorists are being warned to expect delays after two lanes were blocked heading south through the Waterview Tunnel due to a vehicle breaking down.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency tweeted about the breakdown along State Highway 20 at 1.20pm.

Motorists should expect delays and pass with care, the agency said.

Emergency teams are at the site of the breakdown now.