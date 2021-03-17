Motorists told to expect delays after crash blocks lanes on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway

Emergency services responded to a crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway early this morning.
The incident blocked two right lanes, citybound, just after the Pātiki Rd on-ramp.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported the crash at 6.30am on its social media sites; warning motorists there would be delays as a result.
By 7am, authorities said the road had been cleared and that congestion through the area was now easing.
It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the collision.
Images on the NZTA site showed the two far-right lanes blocked off by emergency vehicles directing cars to the left.