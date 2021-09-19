Motorists asked to avoid Broadwood after serious crash involving logging truck

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Broadwood this morning. Photo / File

Motorists are asked to avoid the Broadwood area after a serious crash involving a logging truck on the Twin Coast Highway.

Sergeant Ryan Gray, of Northland Police, said a logging truck had rolled on Broadwood Rd, around 16km from State Highway 1 near Mangamuka, around 8.30am.

The Broadwood Rural Voluntary Fire Brigade were first to the scene of the serious crash which occurred between Grounds Rd and Paponga Rd.

Gray said it was too soon to provide any further details as police and an ambulance as well as first response unit were continuing to respond to the crash.

Paramedics treated one patient in a moderate condition.

Gray urged motorist to avoid travelling through Broadwood if possible.

Detours are in place but delays could be expected while emergency services continue to respond to the crash.