Motorist critical after 12-vehicle crash blocks Auckland's Northwestern Motorway

A 12-car crash is blocking the Northwestern Motorway with motorists warned to expect delays.

12 Jul, 2021

A 12-vehicle pile up is blocking eastbound lanes on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway tonight and a motorist has suffered critical injuries.

Waka Kotahi spokesperson says the crash before the Rosebank Rd on-ramp is blocking the centre lanes,

A full motorway closure would be in place shortly.

Currently there was one lane of traffic going past the crash, but that would be shut off shortly with a detour route in place.

The motorway was expected to be closed for a couple of hours.

One person has suffered critical injuries in the 12-vehicle pile up.

The spokesperson said traffic appeared to be moderate at the moment and there was less traffic due to school holidays.

"Emergency services are onsite, please slow down through the area.:

"Expect delays and pass the scene with care."

A serious multi-vehicle crash has closed the Northwestern Motorway in Auckland.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman confirmed one person was in a critical condition, while one other person with minor injuries was being assessed.

A St John rapid response unit was on the scene.

A police spokesperson said officers were responding to reports of a vehicle collision on the Northwestern Motorway at 6.15pm.

"There appears to be multiple vehicles involved."

More soon.