Motorcyclist who died in crash in Takanini had fled police

Police said they signalled for the motorcyclist to stop but were ignored. A short pursuit was then abandoned. Photo / File

A motorcyclist who died in a crash last night had earlier been pursued by police for speeding.

Police said the motorcyclist was signalled to stop on Takanini School Rd around 11.50pm because of excessive speeds.

The rider ignored the police signal and turned on to Spartan Rd.

Police initially pursued the driver but abandoned the chase, a spokesperson said.

The motorcyclist then turned on to Great South Rd. At an intersection near the motorway, they ran a red light and collided with a ute.

The rider died at the scene, police said.

Three people in the ute had moderate to serious injuries and were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

“These events are always devastating,” said Acting Counties Manukau District Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj.

“It’s just not worth failing to stop for Police, no matter what you think the consequences may be.

“You are risking your life and that of others.”

The matter has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

The fatal crash occurred as New Zealand Police says it will review its policy for pursuing fleeing drivers.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said last week that there had been an increase in fleeing drivers since a policy change in 2020 and a fall in the number of identified offenders.

The policy change came after a series of high-profile deaths.

At the time, staff were told a pursuit was only justified when the threat posed by the vehicle prior to failing to stop, and the necessity to immediately apprehend the driver and or passengers, outweighed the risk of harm created by the pursuit.

Coster said the policy would be reviewed next year.















