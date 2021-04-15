Motorcyclist seriously injured in East Auckland crash after failing to stop for police

Emergency services at the scene of a crash shortly after a motorcyclist failed to stop for Police on the Mt Wellington Highway, Auckland, last night. Photo / Visual Media Productions

Emergency services at the scene of a crash shortly after a motorcyclist failed to stop for Police on the Mt Wellington Highway, Auckland, last night. Photo / Visual Media Productions

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition in an Auckland hospital after failing to stop for police.

Emergency services were called to a crash shortly after a police vehicle tried to stop a motorcycle on the Mt Wellington Highway just before 8.30pm on Thursday.

After the motorcycle failed to stop for police, a decision was made not to pursue. The police unit also switched off its flashing lights.

"A short time later the police unit located the motorcycle which had been involved in a collision with a car," a police spokesman said.

"The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a serious condition. There were no other injuries."

At the scene, a small silver car could be seen near debris of what appears to be the motorcycle involved. An ambulance could be seen just behind.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit was also called to the crash site.