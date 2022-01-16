Voyager 2021 media awards
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Auckland Southern Motorway crash, lanes reopen

Footage shows that multiple vehicles were blocking both southbound and northbound lanes. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition following a collision with another vehicle on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning.

The crash occurred on State Highway 1 around 6.35am.

The motorcyclist has been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Two southbound lanes and one northbound lane were blocked between East Tamaki Rd and Te Irirangi Rd during the rush hour as people returned back to work today.

All three lanes have now reopened.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport agency spokesperson advised motorists to allow extra time as delays northbound between Papakura and Manukau slowly eased.

Southbound traffic began to slowly ease just after 7.30am the agency said.

Camera footage shows multiple vehicles involved, including trucks.