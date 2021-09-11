Motorcyclist killed in serious crash in Upper Hutt

Emergency services are on the scene of the serious crash. Photo / File

A person has died following a serious crash in Upper Hutt this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said a motorcycle crashed on River Rd in Upper Hutt about 1.10pm. The driver has since died.

Police previously reported the crash had involved a car and a motorcycle.

UPDATE 2:15PM

The entire road remains CLOSED at the Fergusson Drrive intersection with State Highway 2.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has advised the entire road is closed at the Fergusson Dr intersection with State Highway 2.

They asked motorists to delay their travel if possible, and otherwise to detour via Fergusson Dr and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.