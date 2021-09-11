Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Motorcyclist killed in serious crash in Upper Hutt

Quick Read
Emergency services are on the scene of the serious crash. Photo / File

Emergency services are on the scene of the serious crash. Photo / File

Sophie Trigger
By:

Multimedia Journalist, Wellington.

A person has died following a serious crash in Upper Hutt this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said a motorcycle crashed on River Rd in Upper Hutt about 1.10pm. The driver has since died.

Police previously reported the crash had involved a car and a motorcycle.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has advised the entire road is closed at the Fergusson Dr intersection with State Highway 2.

They asked motorists to delay their travel if possible, and otherwise to detour via Fergusson Dr and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.