Enquiries are underway to identify the woman who was found dead in South Auckland this afternoon. Photo / File

A woman has been found dead at a "non-residential property" in Auckland's Manurewa today, according to police.

The woman was found at the South Auckland address about 4.30pm today.

Enquiries are underway to identify her and establish what led to her death. A scene examination is currently taking place.

A police spokesperson said no further information was available at this point.

More to come.