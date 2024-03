A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a car in Whakatane. Photo / File

By RNZ

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened shortly before 6pm on State Highway 30 in Awakeri, west of Whakatāne.

“The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the crash scene,” they said on Saturday night.

“Motorists are asked to continue taking alternative routes where possible.”