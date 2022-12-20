Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in West Auckland

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a crash in West Auckland this evening.

A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a serious crash in Te Atatū Peninsula this evening.

The crash, involving a motorbike and a vehicle, was reported at 5.11pm on Te Atatū Rd.

Police and other emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists travelling into the Peninsula should expect delays, with cordons in place around the scene near the intersection with Old Te Atatū Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene.

Police will commence an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.