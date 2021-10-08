Voyager 2021 media awards
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after serious crash in Central Hawke's Bay

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter flew the injured rider to hospital. Photo / Warren Buckland

By: Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A motorcyclist has been injured in a serious crash in Central Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called about 1.10pm on Friday to a crash site near Argyll Rd, Argyll.

"Police received a report of a rider coming off their motorcycle," a NZ Police spokeswoman said.

"They were transported to hospital by helicopter."

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter responded to the scene.

"St John treated one patient who was airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition."

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they were called to assist paramedics by setting up a landing area for the rescue helicopter.

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter - based at Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings - confirmed they had been called to the scene.