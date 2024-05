Police responded to the two-vehicle crash in Roslyn about 7pm.

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car in Palmerston North.

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Milson Line and Ruahine St in Roslyn about 7pm.

“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where they have later died,” police said.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified of the incident and the road was expected to fully reopen shortly after 9.30pm.