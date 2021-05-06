Motorcyclist dies after rush hour crash closes lanes on major Mt Wellington, Auckland road

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a truck in Mt Wellington, Auckland, this morning. Photo / File

A motorcyclist has died after a serious crash with a truck on a major suburban Auckland road this morning.

Lanes on Sylvia Park Rd in Mt Wellington were blocked after a truck and motorcyclist were involved in a crash at 6.30am.

A police spokesperson said, despite efforts of emergency services, the 39-year-old rider died in hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

The motorcyclist, who suffered serious injuries in the accident, was treated by St John ambulance staff at the scene before being taken to Auckland Hospital.

A spokesperson said police staff were now supporting the rider's family at hospital and the road had since re-opened to traffic.

Traffic was restricted for several hours through the area, with Auckland Transport tweeting the accident had closed the westbound lanes on Sylvia Park Rd.

Motorists were warned there was no access from Mt Wellington Highway.

The early morning crash had left the lanes blocked near the intersection with Mt Wellington Highway.

Auckland Transport said eastbound lanes, from Great South Rd, remained open.

Commuters were advised to avoid this route or expect delays.