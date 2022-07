The road is closed and motorists are asked to delay travel and avoid the area if possible. Photo / Bevan Conley

A motorcyclist has died following a serious crash in Northland this morning near Whangārei.

Police confirmed the fatal crash occured around 2:30pm on Ngunguru Road, Kiripaka, and involved a single motorcycle.

Police are making enquiries to establish the cause of the crash.