Motorbikes, cars and cash seized in Police raid targeting Nomads, Hells Angels

Twelve Harley Davidson motorcycles and 16 other vehicles have been seized by cops amid a large bust targeting the West Auckland Nomads Chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Photo / NZ Police

A dozen Harley Davidson motorcycles, 16 other vehicles and $400,000 in cash have been seized in a major police operation in West Auckland.

The significant seizure comes after Operation Samson, which continued to investigate people and entities connected to the West Auckland Nomads chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

Police allege those involved have ties to a sophisticated money laundering operation across Auckland.

One person has been charged with significant drug dealing and importation offences and they will appear in court "in due course", police said in a statement.

The total value of property, assets and cash restrained so far as a result of Operation Samson is in excess of $6 million, police say.

Northern Asset Recovery Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Eddie Evans said this was a continuation of the significant work Police are undertaking, in conjunction with Operation Cobalt, to shed light on the activities of a transnational organised crime group operating in New Zealand.

"Police are committed to holding those who accumulate assets and wealth through illegal means to account," Evans said.

"This is a significant restraint of millions of dollars' worth of vehicles, property and cash which highlights the ongoing work by Police to disrupt and dismantle this type of damaging offending in our country."

As the investigation remains ongoing, police said they couldn't rule out further arrests and charges being laid in relation to this operation.