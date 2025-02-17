Kaur did not enter a plea and was remanded on bail and ordered to return to court next month, when she will need to hand over her passport.

The charge, which carries a maximum prison term of 10 years or a $20,000 fine, follows a public appeal by police for witnesses to the alleged reckless driving in the lead-up to the crash.

At the time, police alleged an Audi left Horsham Downs Primary School about 10am and was followed by a Toyota Landcruiser, allegedly driven by Kaur.

Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said the Toyota driver “may have been” involved in a dispute with the driver of the Audi.

Jonathan Baker died last year after a car crashed into him at an intersection.

Police claimed both vehicles were travelling at speed and overtaking each other.

As the vehicles travelled along Boyd Rd, in Gordonton, Kaur allegedly tried to overtake the Audi near an intersection and collided with an oncoming Mazda, resulting in Baker’s death.

Kaur was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Baker, known as Jono, was a respected staff member at the Department of Corrections.

Following his death, family friend Raewyn Tarawhiti said he had left behind a beautiful wife and family who were devastated.

“This is a great loss for a wonderful family. It’s a shock when you lose someone in such a tragic way.

“He was a lovely and great man — it’s a big loss.”

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for 10 years and has been a journalist for 21.