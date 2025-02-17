Advertisement
Mother of three charged with reckless driving causing death of Jonathan Baker in Waikato crash

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Sharnjit Kaur pictured leaving Hamilton District Court after appearing on charges of reckless driving causing the death of Jonathan Baker. Photo / Belinda Feek.

A woman has been charged eight months after a motorist was killed in an alleged reckless driving incident believed to have begun at a primary school.

Hamilton mother of three Sharanjit Kaur is facing a charge of reckless driving causing the death of Jonathan Michael Baker, 49, on June 27 last year.

The 39-year-old appeared before Community Magistrate Kim Davies in the Hamilton District Court today.

Kaur did not enter a plea and was remanded on bail and ordered to return to court next month, when she will need to hand over her passport.

The charge, which carries a maximum prison term of 10 years or a $20,000 fine, follows a public appeal by police for witnesses to the alleged reckless driving in the lead-up to the crash.

At the time, police alleged an Audi left Horsham Downs Primary School about 10am and was followed by a Toyota Landcruiser, allegedly driven by Kaur.

Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said the Toyota driver “may have been” involved in a dispute with the driver of the Audi.

Jonathan Baker died last year after a car crashed into him at an intersection.
Police claimed both vehicles were travelling at speed and overtaking each other.

As the vehicles travelled along Boyd Rd, in Gordonton, Kaur allegedly tried to overtake the Audi near an intersection and collided with an oncoming Mazda, resulting in Baker’s death.

Kaur was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Baker, known as Jono, was a respected staff member at the Department of Corrections.

Following his death, family friend Raewyn Tarawhiti said he had left behind a beautiful wife and family who were devastated.

“This is a great loss for a wonderful family. It’s a shock when you lose someone in such a tragic way.

“He was a lovely and great man — it’s a big loss.”

