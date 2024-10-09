The Museum of Transport and Technology (Motat) is allowing New Zealanders to adopt one of its seven heritage trams to help keep them on the tracks at Western Springs.
The Adopt a Tram campaign officially opens on October 10. Donations are set in four tiers, starting from $25, with all donors receiving an adoption certificate and a spot on the digital supporters’ wall. One tram can be adopted per transaction.
Motat’s tram project co-ordinator James Duncan is one of the longest-serving volunteers at the museum, having worked there since he was 15. He now looks after the track and the overhead wire infrastructure of the tramway.
“This tram line was never envisioned to be as it is today. It was supposed to be just a nice quiet museum tramway, but we’ve now become a vital link between our two museum sites and the Auckland Zoo,” he told the Herald.