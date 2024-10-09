They are now the No 1 attraction at Motat and cross the 2km track every 12 minutes, 24 times a day.

The trams have been running for more than 40 years. Some parts of the track are over a century old and made out of redundant street tracks and old railway lines.

Motat’s $1 million fundraising goal will go towards the essential upgrades needed for these tracks. Without the upgrade sections of the track face being shut.

James Duncan is one of the longest-serving volunteers at Motat, having worked there since he was 15. Photo / Alyse Wright

Each of the seven heritage trams available for adoption has a unique history and will be available to view and ride on October 20 at the museum’s 60th-anniversary Live Day.

Tram 47, the restored 1906 Wellington double-decker tram, is the last survivor of its kind. It’s a favourite for many including Duncan. His other favourite is Tram 11, New Zealand’s oldest running electric tram and the first Auckland tram built in Britain and reassembled in the Ponsonby depot.

The trams are free to use, so for those who can’t afford to donate, Duncan said the most important thing “is to keep coming here and have a tram ride”.

Boosting the numbers and proving they are popular all goes to help keep one of Auckland’s rail legacies alive.

To get involved with the Adopt a Tram campaign and to find out more about the history of each tram, visit https://www.motat.nz/Adopt-A-Tram/

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.