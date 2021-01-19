Most popular dogs' names in Auckland revealed

Bella has topped the list of most popular dog names on Auckland Council's dog registration list and shows no sign of waning in popularity. Photo / Supplied

Yell out for Bella, Charlie or Max at any Auckland dog park and you might attract a

stampede of furry friends.

It turns out for the fifth year in a row Bella has been revealed as the most popular dog name recorded on Auckland Council's dog registration list.

In second place is Charlie. And in third is Max.

"Prince Charming didn't even come close," the council's animal management manager Sarah Anderson said.

The top 10 dog names in Auckland has remained unchanged for two years. Photo / Supplied

Other right royal pooch names registered on the council's dog database include Prince Charles and Mary Queen of Scots.

Many actors, celebrities and sporting icons also share their name with Auckland's dogs including Adam Sandler, Adele, Billy-Bob, Brendon McCullum, Richie McCaw, Lady Gaga, Blondie, Charlie Chaplin, Prince, Bill Murray and Beyonce.

Then there are owners who like to name their pets after the hard stuff, with Tequila, Whiskey, Baileys, Beer, Vino, Booze and Vodka all registered.

It seems Aucklanders love traditional names for their dogs. Photo / Supplied

Some of the database's more unusual names include 10k, 2Face, A$AP, A1, Y and YG.

Anderson said the last two years had seen no change within the top 10 list.

"It appears Aucklanders love the traditional popular dog names."

The top 10 names for 2020 were:

1. Bella

2. Charlie

3. Max

4. Molly

5. Poppy

6. Ruby

7. Coco

8. Buddy

9. Roxy

10. Toby

Furry friend facts for 2020:

• The total number of known dogs in the Auckland Region increased from 110,969 in 2018/19 to 112,530 in 2019/20. An increase of 1.4 per cent.

• More than half of all dogs are male, and 48 per cent are female. The average age of all dogs in Auckland is 6 years and seven months.

• The average age of all dog owners in the region is 48.3 years.

• The labrador retriever is Auckland's most preferred breed (13,793).