Most Auckland beaches are safe to swim at, but eleven are red or black marked. Image / Safeswim

Most beaches in the Auckland region are now safe to swim at after Cyclone Gabrielle swept through the region last week.

The recent sunny weather has sent many Aucklanders in search of a swim to cool off, but beachgoers are still advised to check Safeswim prior to swimming.

Safeswim provides real-time data on the performance of the wastewater and stormwater networks, forecasts of water quality, and up-to-the-minute advice on swimming conditions at nearly 100 sites around the Auckland region.

Popular swimming beaches such as Mission Bay, Takapuna and Mairangi Bay were deemed safe.

MetService forecaster John Law says with high pressure over the country it is a very different story to last week when Cyclone Gabrielle was arriving from the north.

“Although the weather may have improved, it’s a good idea to check in with the local council and authorities about the water quality and beach conditions before heading to the coast.”

Auckland Civil Defence has also put out a notice that west coast beaches can’t be visited.

❗Attention beach goers❗

People are still attempting to visit western regional parks and beaches that have been closed.

📣Please spread the word!

These areas are strictly RESIDENTS ONLY. Residents should carry photo ID & proof of residence to make access through cordons easier. pic.twitter.com/WY7h0f4HT5 — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 18, 2023

Eleven Auckland beaches still remain unsafe to swim at.

These beaches are:

Beach Haven

Castor Bay

Clarks Beach

French Bay

Judges Bay

Laingholm Beach

Mangere Bridge

Soldiers Bay

St Heliers

Waiake Beach

Waitangi Falls