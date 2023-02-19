Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Cyclone Gabrielle: Most Auckland beaches are now safe to swim at

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Most Auckland beaches are safe to swim at, but eleven are red or black marked. Image / Safeswim

Most Auckland beaches are safe to swim at, but eleven are red or black marked. Image / Safeswim

Most beaches in the Auckland region are now safe to swim at after Cyclone Gabrielle swept through the region last week.

The recent sunny weather has sent many Aucklanders in search of a swim to cool off, but beachgoers are still advised to check Safeswim prior to swimming.

Safeswim provides real-time data on the performance of the wastewater and stormwater networks, forecasts of water quality, and up-to-the-minute advice on swimming conditions at nearly 100 sites around the Auckland region.

Read More

Popular swimming beaches such as Mission Bay, Takapuna and Mairangi Bay were deemed safe.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

MetService forecaster John Law says with high pressure over the country it is a very different story to last week when Cyclone Gabrielle was arriving from the north.

“Although the weather may have improved, it’s a good idea to check in with the local council and authorities about the water quality and beach conditions before heading to the coast.”

Auckland Civil Defence has also put out a notice that west coast beaches can’t be visited.

Eleven Auckland beaches still remain unsafe to swim at.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

These beaches are:

Beach Haven

Castor Bay

Clarks Beach

French Bay

Judges Bay

Laingholm Beach

Mangere Bridge

Soldiers Bay

St Heliers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Waiake Beach

Waitangi Falls

Latest from New Zealand