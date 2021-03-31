Mosgiel rapist who attacked pregnant partner denied parole

A Mosgiel man who raped his pregnant partner after drinking 28 RTDs has been declined parole.

The man — who has permanent name suppression to protect the victim — was sentenced to five years four months' imprisonment after being found guilty of rape, assault with intent to commit rape and injuring with intent to injure following a Dunedin District Court jury trial.

That term ends in May 2023 and the defendant, aged in his 40s, was declined early release last month.

The Parole Board heard he had been exited from both drug and sex-offender courses, and there were "mixed reports" about his behaviour behind bars.

A Corrections officer who appeared at the hearing said there was "evidence of a poor attitude but that this never really escalates, and any issue de-escalates quickly".

The court at trial heard the defendant returned home from work on November 12, 2016, having drunk a huge volume of pre-mixed bourbon and cola.

Despite her vomiting due to morning sickness only minutes beforehand, she gave in to his demands for sex.

However, she desperately attempted to stop him once his conduct became violent.

The defendant later forced himself on his partner again.

She lashed out and kicked at him, to which he reacted by punching her in the jaw.

The victim said she retaliated with a blow of her own before he hit her again, in the nose.

While she was in the bathroom cleaning up the blood, she called police, who arrested the defendant when he immediately admitted striking her.

The man made the spontaneous comment on the way to the station: "I didn't rape her".

The Parole Board heard the pair had been in contact while the prisoner served his sentence.

"He said that those conversations are a constant reminder to him of the damage he has caused to his ex-wife and children," panel convener Kathryn Snook said.

"Although he called her his wife, he accepts that she is now his ex-wife and that he knows that they will not be together again."

Because of the inmate's failure to complete his rehabilitation courses, it was recommended he see a psychologist for one-on-one treatment.

The rapist had admitted he was an alcoholic and said he was motivated to address the issue.

He will appear again before the board next year.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline

on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334.

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.