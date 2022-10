Aged care sector calls out for help, FBoy Island to air despite controversies and police step down after football match stampede in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Aged care sector calls out for help, FBoy Island to air despite controversies and police step down after football match stampede in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An early morning crash has blocked a lane on Auckland's Southern Motorway - with motorists being advised to expect delays.

The crash happened at 6.45am today, Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

"The right northbound lane is blocked just prior to the State Highway 1 Princes St Off-ramp."

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:45AM

Due to a crash, the right northbound lane is blocked just prior to the #SH1 Princes St Off-ramp. Pass the scene with care and expect delays as Police work to clear the incident. ^MF pic.twitter.com/D1dXst8Pte — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 4, 2022

The transport agency is advising motorists to pass the scene with care and expect delays as police work to clear the incident.

MORE TO COME