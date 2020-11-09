More than 3300 without power in Napier after storm

More than 3000 people were without power after Monday's storm. Photo / Warren Buckland

Work has begun at daybreak to restore power to more than 3300 people left in the dark after a storm flooded Napier.

A statement from the company said about 3370 customers across Napier were without power about 10.15pm on Monday, with crews forced to halt work until first light today as a matter of safety.

Unison staff have been working hard to restore power where alternative supply is possible said Relationship Manager, Danny Gough, but conditions were too rough for crews to continue work through the night.

"Heavy rain and widespread flooding throughout the day, combined with darkness setting in has made the conditions too unsafe for our crews to continue to operate. The safety of the public and our crews is paramount and hence we have made the decision to stand our crews down until first light.

"We thank our customers for their ongoing patience and are certain they understand given the current conditions out there.

"Rest assured, we have all available resources on stand-by to start repairs on Tuesday morning – weather permitting and flood waters subsiding. Our crews will still attend to any emergency situations if required.

"We are also mindful of our customers who are medically dependent on power, so we urge them to make alternative arrangements and liaise with their medical providers for advice," says Danny.

During power outages, Unison regularly advises the following safety precautions:

• Check for fallen or damaged electricity lines. Never touch wires or lines lying on the ground, hanging from poles, or objects such as tree branches that may be touching them. Fallen lines or wires may still be carrying an electrical current and could shock, injure or even kill if touched. Unison is urging anyone who sees a power line down to call 0800 2 UNISON.

• Turn off the power at the main switch if you suspect any electrical damage in your home. If the power goes out, turn off all electrical appliances to prevent possible damage by a power surge when the electricity supply is restored.

• Remember that if the electricity network is damaged, it might take some time to get reconnected, so make sure you have a battery operated radio, a torch, spare batteries, and a full gas bottle for your BBQ as part of your emergency kit.

• Medically dependent customers are advised to prepare for the likelihood of no power and make alternative arrangements in advance.