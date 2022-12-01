Immigration Minister Michael Wood. Photo / Mark Mitchell

More than 20,000 overseas workers have arrived since the border opened in July, with more than 18,000 expected to arrive in the next couple of months.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood hopes these workers will give the economy a boost as the country enters the summer period.

“Not only will they travel round and enjoy all that New Zealand has to offer, but they also typically work in industries like tourism and hospitality which need more workers over the busy summer period,” Wood said.

He said the Government has been working to make the country an “attractive destination” for working holidaymakers by “making it easier for those who were impacted by Covid-19″ during the lockdown years.

The Government has been criticised repeatedly by several businesses and political opponents for its immigration settings amid a labour crisis with many industries desperately short of workers.

This week Kiwi businessman Rodney Wayne said he was closing three of his hair salons due to a lack of barbers and hairdressers.

Wayne said he could be employing 30 to 40 more workers but a lack of new migrants was damaging the industry.

Earlier in the year, some hotels offered guests discounts or vouchers to service their own rooms because staff from overseas were in such short supply.

The Government also announced today it is extending working holiday visas by six months for those who were already here and doubled the working holiday scheme caps with a one-off increase to recognise the spots that were unused last year due to the border restrictions.

Additionally, holders of working holiday visas, who were unable to enter the country due to Covid-19 border restrictions, were permitted to apply for a new visa so they could enter the country once the border was reopened.

“Doubling the capped schemes for this year means up to 12,000 additional working holidaymakers may come to New Zealand over the next 12 months and interest in the extra places has been high, with many schemes filling up only hours after opening,” Wood said.

“The working holiday scheme changes are part of our plan for supporting businesses and the economy to grow following the re-opening of our borders.

“The quick and positive response we are getting from visa holders and those who are applying for visas show that people want to come here.”