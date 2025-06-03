Besley said it was a “hard balance” between the risk of protests and keeping tamariki safe while celebrating them.
She said there have already been numerous disinformation and defamation campaigns by “well-known anti-rainbow hate groups and ultra-conservative organisations”.
“There definitely is the likely risk that it draws some negative attention to any schools who do share that they are taking part - typically this is most likely just through negative comments/letters to the school etc and they will usually have assessed and be aware of that risk before deciding to speak out.”
She said the events were “crucial in the face of “rising disinformation and anti-rainbow rhetoric”.
“We are seeing first-hand how this kind of negativity affects young people’s wellbeing, especially as it seeps into schools.