Besley said it was a “hard balance” between the risk of protests and keeping tamariki safe while celebrating them.

She said there have already been numerous disinformation and defamation campaigns by “well-known anti-rainbow hate groups and ultra-conservative organisations”.

“There definitely is the likely risk that it draws some negative attention to any schools who do share that they are taking part - typically this is most likely just through negative comments/letters to the school etc and they will usually have assessed and be aware of that risk before deciding to speak out.”

LGBTQ+ charity InsideOUT’s Managing Director Tabby Besley

She said the events were “crucial in the face of “rising disinformation and anti-rainbow rhetoric”.

“We are seeing first-hand how this kind of negativity affects young people’s wellbeing, especially as it seeps into schools.

“Rainbow people everywhere are facing increased discrimination and fear-mongering. This has no place in Aotearoa.

“Rainbow rangatahi deserve to feel safe, supported, and that they belong in their schools and communities.”

Students at Auckland’s Hobsonville Point Secondary School were left devastated recently after an LGBTQ+ event was cancelled after protest threats.

One student, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald they were “disheartened” and “angry”.

“It’s a really important event for the community because it helps people feel less alone and have a place to share experiences,” they said.

“It generally improves people’s mental health so much.”

New Zealand has seen a backlash against the rainbow community during the past year.

Last year, a Destiny Church member vandalised Karangahape Rd’s rainbow crossing in Auckland, and several drag story-time events were forced to be cancelled after threats.

In February, Destiny Church members stormed Te Atatū library during a drag artist’s science show.

A 16-year-old girl attending a sports event suffered a concussion after being assaulted during the violent melee.

A mother who was with her young children said youngsters were crying as the violent group tried to enter the building.