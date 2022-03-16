More than 12000 people call for free public transport, days after Government announced prices will be halved

A Metlink double-decker bus on Lambton Quay in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

More than 12000 people are demanding public transport fares be free for under 25s, students and community service card holders.

The Aotearoa Collective for Public Transport Equity is handing over a petition to Parliament which calls for free, high-quality public transport to help New Zealand reach its carbon neutral goals.

More than 60 organisations back the petition, which will be delivered to Parliament today.

It comes days after the Government announced all public transport will be half price for three months from April 1.

This decision, along with slashing 25c off fuel taxes, was made in response to a global energy crisis that's having a significant impact on the cost of living for many households.

There are whispers it could become permanent too with Finance Minister Grant Robertson saying supporting public transport will be an important part of the work the Government does to reduce emissions, which will feature in Budget 2022.

The collective says making public transport free for these groups would be a game-changer.

"We urgently need to shift to cheaper, higher-quality public transport in order to meet our carbon reduction goals. Part of this includes providing free fares for our most vulnerable so that the impacts of climate change and rising costs are minimised on an already struggling part of society."