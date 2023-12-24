The Friday before Christmas took out the title of the busiest shopping day of the year. Photo / Alex Burton

The Friday before Christmas took out the title of the busiest shopping day of the year. Photo / Alex Burton

Nearly 200 transactions were processed during New Zealand’s peak second of shopping this year, down slightly from 2022.

Payment company Worldline released its annual data outlining the payments made through its network during the days leading up to Christmas.

The busiest hour was between 12pm-1pm, when 626,692 transactions were processed.

The busiest minute was 12.28pm, when 10,805 transactions were processed, while the busiest second was 12.24pm on the dot, when 186 transactions were processed.

However, shopping activity has been tracking down over the past four years.

In 2019, a record 679,436 transactions were made between 12pm and 1pm on Christmas Eve, with the busiest minute being 12.09pm the following year, when 11,791 transactions were processed.

The busiest second came the same year when 204 transactions were made at 12.16.45pm.

Experts say high inflation and a cost of living crisis have put a dent in this year’s spending patterns.

Some stores are starting their Boxing Day sales early as they try to make up for a slow Christmas shopping season.

Tighter budgets mean lighter stockings this Christmas as people get more selective with their holiday shopping.

Shoppers are buying fewer presents and saving their cash for food and other daily essentials.

Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young said some stores were already getting desperate.

“There are definitely a number of stores that have got their Boxing Day sales up already - you’ll see big signs with 40 per cent or 50 per cent off,” she said.

“They’re trying to entice people into the stores with big sale figures.”

Young said business owners who relied on the Christmas rush to stay afloat are worried.

“It’s going to mean more and more pressure on businesses around how they survive through next year,” she said.