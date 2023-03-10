Ceres Organics brand Organic Unhulled Tahini and Organic Hulled Tahini are among the products recalled due to a salmonella risk. Photo / Supplied

The Ministry of Primary Industries is recalling six more items containing tahini due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Bin Inn Organic Hulled and Unhulled Tahini, GoodFor Silky Ta-hini, Forty Thieves Organic Tahini Hulled, She Universe Sesame & Cashew Butter Batons, GoodFor Sugar-Free Spheres, and Ceres Organics Organic Hulled Tahini and Organic Unhulled Tahini have all been taken off shelves.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Further products containing tahini are being recalled, following last night’s recall of Ceres Organics products over Salmonella fears.

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting the recalls of a range of products containing tahini imported from Turkey.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Primary Industries said affected products should not be consumed.

“There have been no reports of associated illness, however, if you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice.”

“Customers should return the products to their retailer for a full refund.”

This is the second incident this month of the recall of products containing tahini imported from Turkey.

At the start of March, the ministry recalled 21 products from Lisa’s, Greater! and Prep Kitchen brands.

Earlier this week, Foodstuffs stores across the South Island may have been selling tubs of possibly salmonella-contaminated hummus.

Salmonellosis symptoms generally appeared within 12 to 72 hours and included abdominal cramps, diarrhea, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting. The illness usually lasts between 4-7 days but, in more severe cases, it can last for 10.

Tahini is one of the high-risk foods that require a food safety clearance at the border, which can include providing an official certificate, other documentation, or product sample testing.