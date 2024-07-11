Monster high pressure system sets new national record

A sprawling high that’s delivered sparkling blue days across the country this week - and plenty of fog to some regions - has broken a new national record for pressure, meteorologists say.

After barometers this week registered a new national mean sea level pressure record for July, of 1045 hectopascals (hPA), Ranfurly in Central Otago last night recorded a provisional all-time record of 1046.5 hPa.

“This high pressure system is among the strongest to pass over New Zealand on record, according to our national climate database,” Niwa forecaster Ben Noll said.

Such values have only been observed a handful of times in New Zealand; the last time air pressure climbed above the 1040hPA mark was October 2022.

The current world record for high pressure was 1083.8 hPa, set in Siberia in 1968.