Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Mongrel Mob-led drug rehab programme reaches halfway: 'They are really genuine'

4 minutes to read
Members of a controversial $2.75m Mongrel Mob-led rehab programme perform a haka at Kia Tipu Te Ora Trust in Hastings on Thursday. Video / Facebook

Members of a controversial $2.75m Mongrel Mob-led rehab programme perform a haka at Kia Tipu Te Ora Trust in Hastings on Thursday. Video / Facebook

Hawkes Bay Today

It's been little over a month since 10 men entered the controversial Mongrel Mob-led drug rehabilitation treatment programme being run out of Tapairu Marae in Waipawa, after receiving $2.75 million of Government funding.

Now over

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.