Mongrel Mob boss offers to help find Napier man's stolen tuition gear

Intro to Welding teacher Andy Sinclair has been blown away by the community's support after $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen. Photo / Warren Buckland

From the Mongrel Mob to unknown Facebook commentators, the online response to Andy Sinclair's predicament has left him with a case of the warm fuzzies.

The welding teacher had $10,000 worth of equipment stolen last weekend from a padlocked container outside the Maraenui Rugby Club.

The loot included four Smootharc welders, one single-phase plasma cutter, 10 auto-darkening welding helmets, two angle grinders and three complete toolkit which were being used in a free welding course taught by Sinclair.

Since the incident, he has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the Hawke's Bay community.

"I'm really blown away - the online response to the story has been incredible.

"I've received three offers of replacement welders and people have even been asking if I have a givealittle [fundraiser] they can donate to," Sinclair said.

Sinclair said the way the Hawke's Bay community has rallied support for the free welding course has been encouraging after it had to be cancelled this week.

He said he is very grateful for the positive response he's received from multiple communities online.

"I've had really positive responses on Napier News and other community Facebook pages.

"I even got a message from the head honcho of the Mongrel Mob in Maraenui, saying that he's not impressed with what's gone on and that he will be helping to investigate the whereabouts of the stolen equipment," he said.

Many of the messages flooding Sinclair's inbox have been telling him not to give up on the welding course and he wants to assure people that he's not.

"There's no way I'm giving up, we'll be starting again in a new venue on Monday or, if I get the gear back, we'll go back to the Maraenui clubrooms.

"To the negative commenters I would say show a little faith, have some trust in people, and they'll be more likely to show it back," he said.