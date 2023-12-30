Voyager 2023 media awards
Mongrel Mob boss Joseph ‘Triple J’ Morrell had $2m of assets seized before he died

Jared Savage
7 mins to read
Motorcycles, cars and cash were among the $2.1 million of assets forfeited by senior Mongrel Mob Notorious member Joseph John Morrell after a 2021 police investigation. Photo / NZ Police

A young Mongrel Mob leader managed to accrue more than $2 million worth of assets despite telling tax authorities he earned an average income of just $35,000 each year.

Joseph John Morrell, 34, was the

