One person shot dead at Auckland church

Multiple police cars and an ambulance have responded to an incident in Manukau, Auckland.

Multiple police cars and an ambulance have responded to an incident in Manukau, Auckland.

A person has been shot dead at a church in Manukau this morning.

A police spokesperson said officers were in attendance at a church on Puhinui Road, Manukau, after they received reports at 10 am that one person had been shot.

”Police can confirm that one person is deceased.

“Enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.

”Police are providing support to people at the scene.”

Police are at Papatoetoe Seventh Day Adventist Community Church where a person has been shot dead. Photo / Dean Purcell

Over two dozen police cars, dog handlers and armed offenders squad are responding to an incident at a church in Manukau this morning.

Manukau resident Baljinder Singh was on Puhinui Rd when he saw over 25 police cars rush to Papatoetoe Seventh-day Adventist Community Church on Puhinui Rd just before 11 am.

Singh said the officers had blocked Puhinui Rd and two ambulances left the church.

“A person who was working outside the church said there was a shooting inside and he heard people screaming.

Police have taped off Adventist Community Church in Manukau. Photo / Supplied

“Police helicopter is circling the area, there are a lot of officers, armed offenders squad and dog handlers.

“Inside of the church is taped off.

“Police are still searching the area, all surrounding roads are blocked as well,” Singh said.

Police vehicles parked on Edorvale Rd. Photo / Supplied.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident in Manukau at 10 am and responded with two ambulances, one manager and two rapid response vehicles.

“We were not required for transportation.”

MORE TO COME



