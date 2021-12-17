Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Model and talent agency offer to Rotorua teen victim of 'racial profiling'

5 minutes to read
Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

A model and talent agency has offered an opportunity to a Rotorua teenager to make her feel empowered after the teen says she was the victim of an upsetting "racial profiling" incident.

Janey Hughes from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.