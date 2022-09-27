Police were called to the scene about 2.20pm. Photo / File

One person has died and another is fighting for their life in two separate, near-simultaneous crashes on major state highways near the Wellington region.

Both involve mobility scooters, police say.

A major crash involving a mobility scooter on State Highway 1 in Levin has closed the road.

Meanwhile another serious crash in Greytown involving a mobility scooter has closed SH2.

SH1 LEVIN, MANAWATŪ-WHANGANUI – SERIOUS INCIDENT– 2:40PM TUE 27 SEP

Due to a serious incident reported at the Queen St intersection, SH1 in Levin is CLOSED. Please follow the instructions of the emergency services on-site for a diversion. ^EH pic.twitter.com/GWrxYCNU2H — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) September 27, 2022

The crash in Greytown happened at 2.07pm, while police were called to the Levin crash about 2.20pm.

The incidents have caused the main routes into the capital to be cut off.

The status of the people involved in the Levin crash, which happened at the intersection of Queen St East and Oxford St, is not yet known.

A woman working nearby said she didn't see the crash, and could just see a truck stopped in the middle of the intersection.

It is understood the truck was the other vehicle involved in the crash.

A detour has been put in place.

In the Greytown crash, which happened on Main St, one person suffered serious injuries.

A police spokesman said they received a report of a collision between a single vehicle and a person on a mobility scooter.

There are diversions in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.