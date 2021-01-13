Website of the Year

Mobile black spots: Meet the Kiwis with worse mobile coverage than the developing world

11 minutes to read

West Coast Regional Councillor Laura Coll McLaughlin at Denniston next to her total station. She is a surveyor by trade. Photo / Supplied

Tom Dillane
Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

Teresa Wyndham-Smith remembers with a laugh when it first dawned on her that mobile coverage was better in West Africa than the West Coast of New Zealand.

That was five years of signal silence ago.

