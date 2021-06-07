MMA fighter Fau Vake: Four men in court over attack keep names secret

MMA fighter Fau Vake died after seven days in hospital fighting critical injuries. Photo / Supplied

One man now faces manslaughter charges after mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Fau Vake died in hospital from critical injuries inflicted in an alleged attack.

Four men appeared in Auckland District Court today charged in relation to the fatal incident on Symonds St in the early hours of Sunday, May 16.

It is alleged Vake fell after being hit from behind while he was heading home after a night out in the CBD.

All four of the accused were granted interim name suppression until June 23 and their cases have been transferred to the High Court.

Today lawyers for the men did not enter pleas.

The accused men are on bail.

One of them, aged 29, faces a manslaughter charge now. Another, aged 32, is accused of assault. Another, aged 29, is accused of injuring with intent.

Vake, 25, was mourned by hundreds last month at a funeral service at the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga Tuingapapai in Favona.

His family prayed for a miracle as he lay critically ill at Auckland City Hospital for almost seven days following the attack, the Herald understands.

Police updated charges following his death.

Vake's partner Christina Williams described her "high school sweetheart" as an extremely loving, caring and giving person.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya paid tribute to Vake, his City Kickboxing teammate, as well as City Kickboxing itself.

"It is with inexplicable sadness almost seven days to the hour after his hospital admission, Fau's fight to find his way back to us ended," a statement said.

City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman has led a call for harsher punishments for "coward punches" - where someone attacks another from behind.