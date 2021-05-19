MMA fighter Fau Vake's family asks to keep him on life support as they pray for a miracle

MMA fighter Fau Vake remains in a critical condition in hospital this morning. Photos / Supplied / Hayden Woodward

The family of mixed martial arts fighter Fau Vake have asked that he be kept on life support as they pray for a miracle.

Vake, 25, remains in a critical condition in Auckland City Hospital this morning, police confirmed.

A family member told Tongan news site Kaniva News that the family had asked doctors to keep their son and brother on life support as friends and family uplifted him in prayer.

Vake's mother was staying positive and wanted more time while they prayed for their boy, the publication reported.

City Kickboxing head coach and friend, Eugene Bareman, told the AM Show the situation was "pretty dire" and that doctors had been gracious enough to tell it like it is.

"He's hanging on by a thread. So yeah, we're praying for a miracle. That's what we need at this stage."

The latest update comes days after Vake, father to a 3-year-old girl, was critically hurt in an incident on Symonds St, in central Auckland, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

His former high school has also put out a call to its local community to pray for their old boy Vake.

Kelston Boys' High is calling on its wider school community to remember the former student in prayer.

"KBHS whānau and community, we ask you to keep Fau Vake and his family in your prayers.

"We send our positive thoughts and love to him and his family as well."

The school shared photos of Vake on their official social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Members of the public were quick to leave supportive comments. One woman wrote: "Fighting the toughest fight of your life now Fau. Praying for a miracle for you."

It is alleged Vake had been waiting for a taxi to go home.

Police and St John were called to the area just before 3am that day.

Family spokesman Mike Angove told the Herald yesterday that Vake's young daughter was staying by her dad's bedside.

More than 100 people had come through to visit the young man over the past few days, Angove said.

Police at the scene of an incident that has left MMA fighter Fau Vake, 25, in a critical condition. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Some of MMA, kickboxing and boxing's biggest names had also come together to support Vake - including MMA champ Israel Adesanya, professional boxer Junior Fa and MMA athlete Mark Hunt.

Bareman told the AM Show that the Vake family was very much a part of their gym, as he is one of four brothers involved in MMA and linked to the gym.

He said out of the four, Vake was the one earmarked to go far in the sport.

Bareman revealed that on Saturday, hours before the incident that left him hurt, Vake had been sparring with Adesanya - and that it was Vake who got the better of the MMA champ.

Four men have since been charged in relation to the incident and appeared in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

One is charged with common assault, another with two counts of assaulting with intent to injure, another charged with wounding with intent and injuring with intent and another is also charged with common assault.

Three of the men are all aged 29. The fourth is a 32-year-old.