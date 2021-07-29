MMA fighter Fau Vake death: Man charged with manslaughter keeps name a secret, two accused named

Fau Vake died from his injuries after allegedly falling victim to a violent attack in Auckland's CBD. Photo / Supplied

Fau Vake died from his injuries after allegedly falling victim to a violent attack in Auckland's CBD. Photo / Supplied

One of three men charged after the death of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Fau Vake will get to keep his identity a secret until the start of his trial.

The man is charged with manslaughter, accused of punching Vake in Symonds St early on Saturday May 16 in Auckland's CBD, causing fatal brain injuries.

He is also charged with wounding with intent to injure in relation to another victim.

His counsel fought for permanent name suppression at the High Court in Auckland this afternoon, and Justice Edwards granted it until the trial in October next year.

Two other men involved in the brawl have abandoned their name suppression applications and can today be named as Semisie Pomale and Siofillisi Paongo.

They have been charged with common assault.

None of the defendants appeared in person.

A fourth man, Ofa Folau, pleaded guilty in June. He will be sentenced on August 10.

Vake, 25, fought for his life at Auckland City Hospital for seven days before he died on May 23.

He was allegedly waiting for a taxi home on Symonds St near Eden Terrace, after a night out.

Police at the scene of the alleged brawl on Symonds St, near Eden Terrace, involving Fau Vake. Photo / Hayden Woodward

After his death, there was a huge outpouring of support from the City Kickboxing community, where Vake trained.

Vake was mourned by hundreds at a funeral service at the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga Tuingapapai in Favona.

"Lifau Tu'iha'aingana Vake, known as Fau Vake, died in Auckland Hospital with family by his side this morning," Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said at the time.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya paid tribute to Vake, his City Kickboxing teammate, as well as City Kickboxing itself.

"It is with inexplicable sadness almost seven days to the hour after his hospital admission, Fau's fight to find his way back to us ended," a statement said.

Fau Vake was celebrated among the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. Photo / Supplied

A Givealittle page set up for Vake's family has raised more than $63,000.