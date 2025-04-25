This is not the first time the Mission Bay fountain water was dyed a bright red.
In January of 2018, there was speculation that the red colour could be blood or even some strange bacteria breeding in the waters, but it was found to be cordial or red dye.
Auckland Council’s head of operational management and maintenance community facilities, Agnes McCormack, said contractors had been down to check the fountain after reports of a change in colour at the harbourside pool.
“It appears someone has put a bottle of cordial or red dye into the water,” McCormack said at the time.
The change in the water’s colour did not deter people from taking a dip at the suburban Auckland attraction.
In 2020, an Auckland man says he was horrified to find Mission Bay’s Trevor Moss Davis Memorial Fountain a slimy green and the public toilets blocked and filthy.
Greg Hurt was showing visiting friends from Australia around the area just before Christmas, but said they were all disgusted at what they saw.
“The fountain was green, because people had been swimming in it.
“The public toilets were just disgusting,” he told the Herald.
Auckland Council’s acting head of maintenance and operations, Julie Pickering, said that despite the no-swimming sign at the Trevor Moss Davis Memorial Fountain, people continued to bathe in it.