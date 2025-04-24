Cafes and restaurants can choose to add a surcharge for opening on the morning of Anzac Day.
The surcharge covered the additional cost of wages on a public holiday, Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said.
The Commerce Commission has also said establishments must make it well known to customers that a surcharge will be payable before they decide to buy or engage the service.
“It must be clearly disclosed, for example, by adding information to their website for online sales or placing a sign outside,” the commission says on its website.
“In addition, the reason for any surcharge must be accurately described and must not be capable of misleading consumers. The surcharge should not exceed those costs, and the costs should actually be incurred by the business.”
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.