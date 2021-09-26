Missing women in Hunua Ranges found safe and uninjured

Mikayla Taiapo and Ngahuia (Huia) Flavell have been found after they were last seen on Saturday. Photo / NZ Police

The two women missing in Auckland's Hunua Ranges have been located safe, well and uninjured.

The 27-year-old Mikayla Taiapo and 29-year-old Ngahuia (Huia) Flavell were last seen around 11am on Saturday. The pair planned to go for a walk in the Hunua Ranges Regional Park.

The pair were found by two local men who heard the women were missing.

Inspector Joe Hunter, Area Commander for Counties Manukau South, said the men were armed with local knowledge and went looking and located the women.

Police and Search and Rescue staff on Moumoukai Rd in the Hunua Ranges earlier as staff were looking for the missing women. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The women were found 10km northeast from the starting point of their tramp.

Family members of the two missing women in the Hunua Ranges had earlier posted to social media saying the pair had made contact.

Several family members had posted to Facebook saying "they have been in contact with family".

The messages were a relief for many friends and family of the women who said they were "glad to hear".

Their vehicle, a Ford Ranger, was found earlier on Sunday on Moumoukai Rd in Hunua.

Over the past 24 hours it's believed they most likely walked between 20 and 30km through dense bush.

A witness at the regional park told the Herald family members were on the ground and had earlier planned to stay throughout the night.

The women were flown out by the police Eagle helicopter

Police said they would like to thank the community for providing information and support.