Missing woman Te Anihana Pomana has not been seen for 5 weeks

Te Anihana Pomana was last seen leaving SkyCity just after 5am on August 21. Photo / Police

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

Many people have come forward with information about a woman who went missing in Auckland over a month ago, but no new sightings have been reported, police say.

Te Anihana Pomana was las seen leaving SkyCity in central Auckland just after 5am on August 21.

The 25-year-old left all her belongings in the hotel.

Police told RNZ they were continuing to investigate all lines of inquiry, but there had been no confirmed sightings of Pomana since that morning.