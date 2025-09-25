Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Missing woman Te Anihana Pomana has not been seen for 5 weeks

Finn Blackwell
RNZ·
2 mins to read

Te Anihana Pomana was last seen leaving SkyCity just after 5am on August 21. Photo / Police

Te Anihana Pomana was last seen leaving SkyCity just after 5am on August 21. Photo / Police

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

Many people have come forward with information about a woman who went missing in Auckland over a month ago, but no new sightings have been reported, police say.

Te Anihana Pomana was las seen leaving SkyCity in central Auckland just after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save