Search continues for missing woman Te Anihana Pomana in Auckland

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Te Anihana's Mother and Detective Senior Sergeant speak to media regarding ongoing appeals to locate the missing 25-year-old woman, Te Anihana Pomana. Video / Annaleise Shortland

The desperate search for a young woman missing for more than two weeks continues, with no new leads, despite an emotional public plea from her mother.

Te Anihana Beau Pomana, 25, was last seen on security footage leaving Auckland’s SkyCity Hotel at 5.06am on August 21.

Yesterday,

