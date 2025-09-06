Te Anihana's Mother and Detective Senior Sergeant speak to media regarding ongoing appeals to locate the missing 25-year-old woman, Te Anihana Pomana. Video / Annaleise Shortland

The desperate search for a young woman missing for more than two weeks continues, with no new leads, despite an emotional public plea from her mother.

Te Anihana Beau Pomana, 25, was last seen on security footage leaving Auckland’s SkyCity Hotel at 5.06am on August 21.

Yesterday, href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/auckland/mother-of-missing-woman-te-anihana-pomana-to-make-fresh-plea-after-disappearing-from-auckland-cbd/BCHSSDJOLFDXNI2B4SRLM5KWGE/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/auckland/mother-of-missing-woman-te-anihana-pomana-to-make-fresh-plea-after-disappearing-from-auckland-cbd/BCHSSDJOLFDXNI2B4SRLM5KWGE/">two weeks after Pomana’s disappearance, her mother Catherine Anderson and Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend spoke to media.

“We’re here because we’re determined to find her,” said Anderson, who travelled to Auckland to look for her daughter.

“Someone must have seen her.”